Parishioners celebrated the 150th anniversary of St. William Church in Paoli on Sunday, Nov. 24.
But the building they celebrated it in is the third in the church’s history.
Mary Schaller, lifelong Paoli resident, has become a de facto historian for St. William Church, compiling much of the following information herself from newspapers and oral histories. She was baptized there and hopes to be buried at the cemetery alongside her parents, grandparents and aunt and uncle.
The church began its life in the log cabin homes of Irish and German families who settled in Montrose Township, two miles west of Paoli, according to Schaller’s compilations. Beginning in April 1853, priests from Oregon would hold masses inside the parishioners’ homes.
At the time, the parish was known as St. Raphael.
In 1869 the first St. William Church was built, on Schaller Road, home of the parish cemetery.
Priests from Madison served as the resident pastors during the 1870s, splitting time between St. William Church, St. James in Dayton, and later St. Mary of Lourdes in Belleville.
By 1889, the St. William congregation had outgrown its church building in Montrose Township, and so in 1900, a new church was built in Paoli, and the original church was razed. At the time, 87 residents of Paoli, including both Catholics and Protestants, donated $3,810 to the construction of the new church.
According to church member Louis Hoffman, discussions of building a church in Verona began with parishioners of St. William meeting to play the card game Klaberjass following mass. Some area residents had to travel up to nine miles for mass in Paoli, and others traveled just as far to Pine Bluff, which led to 23 families chartering a new church in Verona, by pooling their money to buy three acres of land on the edge of town.
According to the St. Andrew Parish Book 1917-1992, being able to provide care for residents at the Dane County Hospital (asylum) was one of the main incentives behind building the Verona church.
A 1925 Wisconsin State Journal article states that when St. Andrew Church in Verona was built in 1918, it was determined four churches were too many for one priest to serve, so a new pastorate was formed making St. William a “mission” church of St. Andrew parish.
Catholic parish churches were self-sustaining, whereas mission churches – which were often rural – required funding from the diocese to survive.
As of 2010, the two churches are united under St. Christopher Parish.
Out of the ashes
In June 1925, during a picnic celebrating the 25th anniversary of the church building in Paoli, the roof of a nearby barn caught on fire which spread due to strong winds, according to Schaller’s compilations, setting the church ablaze.
It burned to the ground, leaving only the four walls standing. The exact cause of the fire remains a mystery. Parishioners at the time theorized embers from barbecuing food for the anniversary set the barn roof on fire. Others accused some of the young men of having snuck into the barn to smoke corn cob pipes.
A Wisconsin Daily Rapids article published at the time claimed the fire was a threat to the entire village of Paoli. Firefighters from Verona and Belleville came to fight the blaze as Paoli had no fire department. A grist mill and a general store also caught fire and sustained damages.
With there being such a large crowd in attendance of the 25th anniversary (500 people according to the Wisconsin Daily Rapids article), every movable article in the church was carried out, including the altars, pews, organ, rugs, railings and vestments.
According to church member Barb Palmer, a pair of local sisters who lived nearby, Martha and Ella Eith, took everything to their house for safekeeping until the new church could be built.
A Madison Capital Times article stated that the 40 families comprising the congregation at the time salvaged 100,000 bricks from the original church to be reused for building a new church. A picnic fundraiser to raise money for reconstruction was held just weeks after the church burned down.
Construction of the new church began in September 1925 and the first mass was held on Christmas that year.
Overcoming obstacles
According to the St. Andrew Parish Book 1917-1992, the church struggled to survive during the Great Depression. The Dane County Hospital saw a dramatic increase in patients at the time, which kept the pastor busy.
Church member Ernie Johnson recalled that in the absence of money, parishioners were expected to contribute to the church whatever time and talents they could offer, keeping the church together through World War II.
In 2010, Bishop Robert Morlino officially merged St. William Church with Verona’s St. Andrew Church to become the St. Christopher Parish.
The two had long shared a tied history.
The St. Andrew and St. William parishes accomplished a variety of projects jointly, including the construction of Saint Andrew School in 1956. It opened for classes to 88 students in 1958 and served the children of the parishes for 10 years, peaking around 176 students. Dominican nuns from Racine were recruited as teachers.
According to church member Judy Niederberger, the families of St. William church formed the St. William’s Transportation Company to transport their children to St. Andrew School.
An old Dodge bus was used to transport approximately 20 to 27 youth from Paoli to Verona. Students were often rowdy after a day of strict discipline by the nuns at school. The bus driver would sing songs with the kids to engage them on the ride home, and many of the kids learned to play euchre to pass the time.
A home for family
Schaller said she attended the St. Andrew school, riding the St. William Transportation Company bus with others from the Paoli area.
She said she has many fond memories of attending mass as a family at St. William while growing up on Schaller Road.
“Many people from my generation have moved elsewhere, but St. William’s feels like home because of my many family connections to people in Paoli and the families who still remain there that I grew up with,” Schaller said.
She loved attending mass, from the parishioners singing enthusiastically along with the church organ to the smell of incense.
It seems she has only one negative memory.
“Going to Saturday night confession, which it seemed like we were there very regularly, we had to miss Gunsmoke, Paladin and Lawrence Welk on TV while we were at church,” she said.
Two of the windows in the church are dedicated in memory of her great grandparents, Jacob and Mary Schaller and Olamp and Eulalia Genin.
The family of Barb Palmer, lifelong member of the church, is also memorialized by a church window.
“My grandparents paid for a window in the choir loft, one of the stained glass windows that was $500,” Palmer said. “If you wanted one of the big windows, it was $2,000.”
Palmer’s family settled on a farm west of the church, when she was 9 years old. Today she is 88. She was confirmed there, married there and baptized her three children there.
She recounted that during the 1925 fire, her father gathered kids into his wagon and took them up the road to a hill east of the church for safety.
She said church numbers have dwindled as youth have moved away from the area.
Palmer also believes recent changes to the church are another reason members have left. Three years ago a new priest was installed at the church who performs the mass in Latin and does not face parishioners, an old-school format for mass that saw a resurgence over the past decade under Bishop Morlino.
“I was very upset when this priest came and started going back to Latin Mas mass ses. It kind of broke my heart,” Palmer said. “It’s very important to me that the church continues. I hope it will. A lot of people are unhappy that the priest doesn’t face parishioners when he says mass. A lot of people have left.”
For others, even with the recent changes, they still feel St. William is home.
“I love attending St. William Church because it feels holy and reverent to me, I feel at peace when I’m there,” member Michelle Byrne said. “The people that attend St. William Church feel like family to me. We genuinely care about each other.”