It’s hard to imagine what the disease of dementia is like if you haven’t experienced it, but Noel Manor is trying to help people get a new understanding.
From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, The Legacy at Noel Manor will host free virtual dementia tours. The 20-minute tours will give participants a “walk in their shoes” experience of dementia symptoms.
Alissa Gauger, marketing director for Noel Manor, said the virtual dementia tour will provide people with “more tools” to assist their friends, family members and neighbors who have dementia.
“The Virtual Dementia Tour is a powerful, hands-on experience where your senses are changed to give the participants an experience of what it is like to see, hear, feel and experience life living with dementia,” she said. “For people who don’t have dementia, the Virtual Dementia Tour can increase compassion and understanding for people living with dementia.”
The virtual tours are free and require registration by calling Noel Manor.
For information, call 620-6010.