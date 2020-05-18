If longtime Stoughtonite Carl Sampson were alive, you could well imagine he’d be dapper-dressed and ready to recite Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address from somewhere in Stoughton this Memorial Day.
Things will be even more different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Memorial Day will go on Monday, May 25, with no traditional parade and program. The program had, for decades, included Sampson’s recitation until he died in 2017.
Stoughton VFW Post 328 commander Ilein Taipe said the decision to cancel the events was made after talking it over with American Legion Post 59 commander Sonny Swangstu and members from both organizations.
One event that is still a go – in drive-thru format – is the two organizations’ annual Memorial Day chicken barbeque meal, set for 11 a.m. at the VFW, 200 Veterans Road. The meals are made by members on-site, with tents out front for people to drive out and purchase.
Other than that, “it’s going to be a quiet Memorial Day,” Bud Erickson of American Legion Post 59 wrote the Hub in an email.