Paoli Mill Shops and My Tipsy Gypsy have teamed up to offer a new farmers’ market on the grounds of the old Grist Mill by Sugar River.
The weekly market will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays through mid-October at Paoli Mill Park, 6890 Paoli Road.
This will be the fourth week of the recently established market, which has seen its vendors list growing every week.
Goods including honey, vinaigrettes, cheeses, caramels and cookies are available from vendors such as Stella's Cheese Bread, Sugar River Country Bakery, Savory Accents, The Bee Charmer, Driftless Chocolates and Landmark Creamery.
Beer is available from The Hop Garden and breakfast burritos made fresh by Molino Taqueria.
There will also be live music each week on a stage from groups such as Archer Family Band, Blues Kings, Alpha Romeos and Down From The Hills Band
“The park is a beautiful setting with lots of space, green grass and wonderful people. We have beautiful flowers, great bakeries, excellent cheese and fresh produce,” Paoli Mill Shops wrote to the Press.
For information, call 235-2771.