The library is giving attendees a chance to learn about the history of Alexander Hamilton – and you might not want to miss your shot.
“Alexander Hamilton: Immigrant, Patriot, Visionary,” an exhibit about the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, starts Tuesday, Oct. 22, and lasts through Nov. 19 at the library.
Six-free standing displays will guide visitors through Hamilton’s history from 1774 to 1804, touching on his emigration from the Caribbean, his role in the American Revolution including the Battle of Yorktown, his anti-slavery and pro-labor policies and the fatal duel between he and Aaron Burr.
The exhibit uses reproductions from the Gilder Lehrman Institute to tell a story through Hamilton’s articles, letters, pamphlets and reports, according to a news release.
“Through Hamilton’s words, visitors will experience this restless, prescient, practical man, whose role in the foundations of modern American was momentous and far-reaching,” the release stated.
The exhibit is a national traveling exhibition developed by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and funded by Beyond the Page, Madison Community Foundation and National Endowment for the Humanities.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org or call 845-7180.