Being the mother of two teenage girls was the inspiration for a Verona author to write a story about suddenly looking perfect and how it does not bring the joy one might expect.
The book, the fourth for Verona author Jo Mercer, was released Tuesday, July 7, and Mercer plans to host an official book release launch party through Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.
Called “Perfection and Other Illusive Things,” the young adult novel is published by Bare Ink and is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. She said she hopes to get in touch with area middle and high schools to present the book in the fall, but those plans are on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the book, protagonist Eden wakes up looking as perfect as she always hoped to be, which gives her the confidence to chase after dreams she was too afraid to chase after before. While she thinks this will fix everything in her life, she’s left with broken friendships, and other hardships.
“I felt that growing up society has so much to say about how you should look – in magazines, on TV – it’s everywhere, it’s pervasive,” Mercer said of the theme. “A lot of women I know still struggle with that as an adult. As a mother, you try to figure out how to insulate your child from the same sort of self-criticism, which is hard to do when it’s so pervasive in society.”
Mercer said when she writes, she thinks of a big issue or theme and turns it into a story. For “Perfection and Other Illusive Things,” she said the themes were confidence and perfection, and she created the character of Eden from that jumping off point.
She said the book’s genre is ‘realistic fiction’ and compares the premise to the Tom Hanks movie ‘Big.’
Mercer, who moved to Verona in 1995 for college, said she didn’t have professional training until after she started writing, which she received by attending conferences.
She had been writing since middle school, but never thought about doing it as a career or going to college for it.
She went to college for accounting and psychology, but said the psychology degree “helps a little bit” with forming her characters.
For the last 20 years, her ‘day job’ has been operating a dog daycare that serves the Fitchburg and Middleton areas, which she admits is “mostly unrelated to my degree and writing.”
Mercer said this book took more editing than her previous three, particularly with getting the main character’s personality right.
“With writing, they talk about voice a lot and it’s difficult to pinpoint a voice,” Mercer said. “With Eden, I had more trouble with her than anyone else, because she did need to be a little bit unhappy, not whiny, but not happy with her life in the beginning, in order to become more confident over the course of the book,”
“I have been in her position with the same insecurities,” she added.
Among those insecurities, Mercer suffers from ulcerative colitis. The chronic illness has led to her not scheduling a lot of appearances or speaking engagements in recent years, as she can’t trust how she’ll feel when the time comes.
“I have sort of been living the quarantine life longer than anyone else,” she said. “Chronic illness makes it hard to leave the house or trust your body.”