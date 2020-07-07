The Verona Police Department has canceled its “National Night Out Against Crime” event for 2020.
The decision was made due to rising COVID-19 cases and the uncertainty about mass gatherings, the department wrote in a post on its Facebook page June 16.
The annual event has taken place the first week of August at the Hometown USA Festival Park, 111 Lincoln St., for many years. It was created by National Town Watch in 1984 as a way for community members and police officers to come together and strengthen their ties.
The event typically includes a landing from the Med Flight Helicopter, a K9 demonstration, police officer dunk tank, kid care ID program, informational booths, child bounce houses, a DJ playing music and free food.
The Facebook announcement states the event will return in 2021.