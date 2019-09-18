In less than a year, two new pools will be brought online in the Verona Area School District.
So with the Natatorium at the current high school turning 40 this year, director Angie Lucas said they’re throwing a birthday party for it, just in case it gets a little less attention in the future.
“We felt that it was important to celebrate the Natatorium being 40, because once we have the new pools online, there’s going to be excitement around those, and we don’t really want the Natatorium to get lost in that,” she said.
From 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, the Natatorium will host a free open swim event and serve birthday cake and ice cream. Attendees will also be able to vote on a new logo for the Natatorium that will represent all three pools, Lucas said.
For information, call 845-4635.