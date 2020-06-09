Continuing the energy and excitement of the May 30 gathering to support black residents, Verona residents have organized a march for racial justice from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17.
The march will begin at Veterans Park, 113 Lincoln St., continue onto Verona Avenue, and will loop around the high school by way of Main Street. People are encouraged to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Among the organizers and speakers are city officials, school officials and students.
Speakers will include Deborah Biddle, Verona school board member; Luke Diaz, mayor of Verona; Tamiya Smith, 2020 president of the VAHS Black Student Union; Dean Gorrell, Verona Area School District superintendent and Jared Biddle, co-founder and president of the VAHS BSU.
For information, contact Alder Charlie Ryan by emailing charlie.ryan@ci.verona.wi.us or calling 608-807-9420