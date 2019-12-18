Kerosene Kites is a music duo offering Americana musical stylings, composed of Madison-based songwriters Beth Kille and Erik Kjelland.
Their performance, set for 7-9 p.m. Friday Dec. 20 at Tuvalu Coffeehouse, will raise funds for Madison’s Girls Rock Camp. There’s a $10 suggested donation.
Girls Rock Camp is a one week day camp in July for girls ages 8-18 which began in 2010. Approximately 140 campers of all skill levels learn guitar, drums, keyboards, violin, bass and vocals. The campers then form a band, write a song and perform their original piece at the end of the week for friends and family.
In addition to musical programming, the camp also provides opportunities for the campers to do artistic projects such as shirt design, hip hop dance classes and self-esteem workshops.
Girls Rock Camp does not turn any camper away based on inability to pay and provides financial aid.
During the Kerosene Kites show, the pair will be performing a holiday-inspired show of original and cover songs.
Kille and Kjelland began co-writing music in the fall of 2013. Their shared experiences of life on the road became their common lyrical bond and a basis for their holiday-themed “North Star Sessions” debut album released in December 2014, awarded unique album of the year at the Madison Area Music Awards.
In December 2016, Kerosene Kites released “Under Cover Holiday” an album of re-imagined classic holiday songs.
Attendees can expect to hear songs from both these albums.
For information, visit Tuvalu Coffeehouse and Gallery on Facebook.