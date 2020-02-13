At 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, Madison author Madeline Uraneck is set to discuss her award-winning book, “How to Make a Life: A Tibetan Refugee Family and the Midwestern Woman They Adopted,” at the library.
Uraneck, also an educator, has journeyed to 64 countries through her role as the International Education Consultant for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, in addition to several Peace Corps deployments and a passion for traveling the world.
She became friends with the custodian at her workplace and soon learned the woman had left behind her husband and children in a Tibetan refugee camp in India to come earn money in the United States. Uraneck helped the woman apply for US immigration visas for her family.
When the family relocated from India to Madison, Uraneck remained involved in their lives through soccer games, holidays and dinners.
Her book was published in April 2018 by Wisconsin Historical Society Press and her talk at the library will be presented in partnership with the Wisconsin Historical Society Speakers Bureau.
The author’s writings have appeared in publications including WorldView Magazine, Hotline, Global Education, WorldWise Schools and Isthmus, for which she received a Milwaukee Press Club award.
