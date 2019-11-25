People who are looking to donate to local charitable causes in Verona have a few options this holiday season.
There are a variety of Verona churches who are providing opportunities for community members to help make a difference, even if they are not members.
St. Andrew Catholic Church
St. Andrew Catholic Church has a giving tree with a variety of requested items listed on tags. The residents at Badger Prairie Health Care Center, students in need at Verona Area Schools and those children served by St. Vincent de Paul will be the recipients of the gifts and gift cards.
Donations are requested by Dec. 1. Donors may place unwrapped gifts under the tree.
Church doors are unlocked until 7 p.m. for item drop-off, or donors may bring gifts during church office hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, to the church at 301 N. Main Street.
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church’s Women’s Circle is putting together holiday gift bags that will be delivered to the Badger Prairie Needs Network.
These gift bags will be for children in need. The bags will include books, treats, toothbrushes and stuffed animals.
Items will be collected until Dec. 1. Donors can bring them to church during office hours, 8 a.m. 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, at 427 S. Main Street.
Salem UCC
Salem United Church of Christ is accepting donations of new mittens, gloves, scarves, hats and socks for individuals of all ages.
Items can be placed in the gift boxes under the trees on the church altar. These items will be distributed by the Badger Prairie Needs Network throughout the winter to those in need in the community.
The church is located at 502 Mark Drive.
Sugar River United Methodist Church
Sugar River United Methodist Church holds an annual diaper drive to collect diapers for the Badger Prairie Needs Network. Diapers can be donated through Christmas Eve.
The church high school youth group is also selling cookies from 10-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 to raise money for a mission trip to South Dakota to serve the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe community. Community members can donate cookies and other baked goods to the sale.
The church is also home to the Verona Area School District community closet. The closet is a generalized location that area school social workers get supplies for youth in times of need, which includes grocery and gas gift cards, winter gear, blankets and toiletries. All local social workers have 24/7 access to the closet to fulfill basic needs during times of crisis.
Currently there is a need for gloves, mittens, new socks and new underwear donations for the VASD community closet. Donations can be brought to Sugar River UMC, at 415 W. Verona Ave.
West Madison Bible Church
The West Madison Bible Church is collecting donations to purchase an electric rickshaw as transportation for one of their missionaries in Indonesia. In order to purchase the equipment, church patrons have a goal of raising $3,800 by the end of the year.
The church is located at 2920 Cty. Hwy. M in the town of Verona.