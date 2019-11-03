When Jeff Meyer was granted a six-month sabbatical by a local church two years ago, his intention was to pursue his dreams, not write a book about pursuing dreams.
Yet, journaling daily about his experiences as a lead pastor and a curriculum designer slowly transformed into a book. In September 2018, “Fear Not, Dream Big, & Execute: Tools to Spark Your Dream and Ignite Your Follow-Through” was published.
Meyer, a Verona resident of two decades, told the Press he had been struggling in his church. By his own admission, he is not a typical pastor.
“It was a difficult time for me,” he said. “People have expectations of their pastors, but I am more of an entrepreneurial pastor, greatly involved outside of the church. Sometimes I feel like the church is the least inspiring place to follow your dreams.”
Last weekend, Meyer’s book was one of 10 finalists in the general nonfiction category of the Author Academy Awards, selected from hundreds of nominees. Meyer and his wife flew to Columbus, Ohio, to attend the awards ceremony.
He even walked the red carpet and was interviewed by Jon Berrien, who has interviewed celebrities such as Tom Hanks and Carol Burnett.
“That was sweet, I had never had an experience like that,” Meyer said.
While Meyer did not win, he was not disappointed. The winning book in the general nonfiction category was “Dying to Win: How to Inspire and Ignite Your Child’s Love of Learning in an Overstressed World,” about children committing suicide due to academic pressure.
“I wrote the book for other people who want to make a difference, for their dreams to be realized for the good of their community. Dreams need to live. How could I not be happy for (winning author Teri Capshaw)?
“I was so inspired by the authors that I met from people in their 20s to their 80s,” Meyer added. “I met a lady in her 80s who just launched her fifth book. There’s so much good in the world!”
Meyer’s book is divided into two parts: Dream sparks and realization strategies. The first half deals with discovering your dreams while the second half discusses realizing those dreams.
“People have a hard time figuring out what they have been put on Earth to do,” Meyer said. “If you have trouble figuring out what your dream is, the first part is helpful. If you have a hard time developing a plan, the second part is helpful.”
Meyer’s own dreams are bigger than just this book. To supplement his book, Meyer has developed a one-day motivational seminar called the Dream Accelerator to help people develop strategies for realizing their dreams.
He’s also considering a YouTube channel, an app, and two workbooks or ‘field guides’ as accompaniments to his book.
“I feel like books don’t help people move forward, ultimately, as we take in more information than we can act on,” he said.
He also coined the social media hashtag #MoveForwardAnyway, explaining “Fear comes along with dreams, fear will never be absent from our dreams, but we must move forward with them anyway.”
As for the dreams he’s witnessed realized here in Verona, Meyer said he feels inspired.
“What I love most is the collaborative celebration of the different things going on in Verona, and people encouraging each other,” he said. “I think of Toot + Kate’s Wine Bar, I think of Hop Haus Brewing Company, I think of what’s happening with the Opportunity 34 Foundation… these efforts that are happening in our community to make our community a better place popping up, and people encouraging others.
“Toot has a powerful story – doing this as a single mom, it’s really inspiring,” Meyer added. “Powerful dreams can come out of tragedy and deep hurts and losses, which make our community a better place to live.”