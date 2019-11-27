The live reindeer event has a new location this year.
From 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, the annual event is set to take place at Badger Ridge Middle School, 740 N. Main Street.
This is the same event that has previously been held at the library for many years, but was relocated this year to provide more parking spaces and a warmer environment for attendees waiting in line.
The doors will open at 2 p.m. There will be two lines, one for people who want to get a photo standing with the reindeer inside the sleigh or behind the reindeer and another line for people who want to observe the animals and get photos from outside the pens.
Le Jordan, executive director for the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce, who is sponsoring the event, said the line for taking photos from outside of the pens will move quicker.
This year, most of the waiting will be done inside as opposed to past years where the line was mostly outside.
Jordan said attendees will have to enter through the front door of the school to get to the live reindeer, which will be located on the school playground.
Photos with the reindeer will begin at 3:30 p.m.
There will be free crafts for children inside the common area of the school beginning at 2 p.m. led by two of Verona library’s children librarians.
Live holiday music will be performed to entertain those standing in line.
Another change to the event this year is that free snacks will not be provided. Instead, culinary students from Verona Area High School will be holding a bake sale to fundraise for their culinary program.
For more information, call 845-5777.