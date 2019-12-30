The local band Soggy Prairie band will record a live album at Hop Haus Brewing Company.
The five band members, four of which are originally from Sun Prairie, have been performing in South Central Wisconsin since 2002.
The live recording will take place from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3 at 231 S. Main St.
The music is described as a “high energy attitude, to new, traditional and original bluegrass tunes,” according to the band’s Facebook page.
The event descriptions states that patrons may be asked to be in a video that corresponds with the live recording.
For information, visit soggyprairie.com.