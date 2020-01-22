Little League baseball to host parent information sessions
Parents interested in registering their children for Little League Baseball have two upcoming opportunities to learn more about the local program.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, and from 6:30-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11, board members from Verona Little League will be hosting informational sessions.
The Feb. 4 session will be held at American Legion Post 385, 207 Legion St. and the Feb. 11 meeting will take place at Badger Ridge Middle School, 740 N. Main St.
Parents need only to attend one of the two meetings.
Board members will provide a general overview of the league, discuss the divisions of play, go over the games schedule, explain player assessments and drafts and outline the fees and equipment needed. Parents are encouraged to ask questions.
The VLL is a Wisconsin District 4 chartered league of Little League International for players in first grade through high school who live in the Verona Area School District. It was founded in 1996.
For information, visit veronalittleleague.org.