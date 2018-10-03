The library is hosting two Native American authors as a part of its “Native Voices” art exhibition in the coming weeks.
The first presentation, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, will be led by Oneida author and poet Louis V. Clark III. Clark will discuss his book “How to be an Indian in the 21st Century,” and will speak on the tribe’s struggle to maintain its cultural identity and heritage in modern times.
The second, held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, will feature author Misty Cook. She will be presenting on her book “Medicine Generations: Natural Native American Medicines Traditional to the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohicans Tribe.” In addition to discussing her book, Cook will talk about how she and her family have used natural medicines for eight generations, and their processes in gathering, drying and preserving medicines.
Both author presentations are a part of the “Native Voices: Native Peoples’ Concepts of Health and Illness” art exhibition that opened at the library on Thursday, Sept. 14. The exhibit will run until Monday, Oct. 22.
The exhibit demonstrates the connections between culture, wellness and illness for Native Americans, Native Alaskans and Native Hawaiians, as well as addressing the impacts of federal legislation, land loss and epidemics on native people.
For more information, call 845-7180.