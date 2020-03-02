The Verona Public Library will host a discussion on land ethics in the library’s community room from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Chris Gavin will be discussing issues about Aldo Leopold’s conservation and sustainable living ethics and how his land ethic can help inform us with today’s environmental challenges.
A land ethic is an idea that came from Leopold’s 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” about living while sustaining and challenging ethical boundaries. Two copies of that book will be available as door prizes. Gavin has been trained as a land ethic leader by the Aldo Leopold Foundation.
According to aldoleopold.org, a land ethic “expands the definition of a community to include not only humans, but all of the other parts of the Earth, as well: soils, waters, plants and animals, or what Leopold called the land.”
For information, call 845-7180.