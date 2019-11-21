Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Rain ending early. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.