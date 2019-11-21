The Verona Public Library held a fabric wrapping workshop on Monday, Nov. 18.
Attendees learned about Furoshiki, a Japanese art of wrapping gifts or belongings in fabric for transportation, which began in the sixth century.
Participants used slices of potato and foam shapes dipped in paints to decorate their fabric.
Librarian Mark Cullen showed attendees how to wrap boxes and bottles, as well as create a bag. He said it can be used as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags.
Cullen has been making trips to Japan since 1992.