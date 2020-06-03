With the Verona Public Library still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, summer reading programs are going virtual with Beanstack software and its app.
Beanstack is an online reading website and app that offers reading challenges and events. Children who sign up for the summer reading program that runs June 15 to Aug. 31, will have chances to win coupons for Culver’s and Pizza Hut. Grand prizes available at the end of the summer reading program include a Nintendo Switch and Beads headphones.
And instead of having children track the amount of time they read with a paper log coming to the library in person, the tracking will be done online through the Beanstack app.
“We are trying to continue the same idea (summer reading program), but in a safer way given our current situation,” said Stacey Burkart, Verona Public Library director.
For every four hours of reading, participants will receive a grand prize ticket. After reading for eight hours, children can get a free book. Participants in the summer reading program can earn another free book after 16 hours of reading and will be entered into a grand prize drawing.
Burkart said some of the summer library performances will be done online, including online story time. Craft supplies and science materials will be available to complete projects at home.
The library currently has curbside service and will be allowed to open for limited in-person services, once the county enters Phase II of the Forward Dane, which outlines the plan for reopening the state during the coronavirus outbreak.
The summer reading program had 3,000 members last year. Library employees usually visit schools in the Verona Area School District to promote the summer reading program.
Burkart said the library is using its website, social media and its newsletter to spread the word of the summer reading program.
“We are hoping to have participation at the same levels,” Burkart said. “It’s hard to say for sure.”