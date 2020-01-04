Local stuffed animals got to enjoy their own “holiday vacation” on Thursday, Dec. 26, at the library.
Area children were invited to bring their favorite plush friends to the library in the morning to send them on an overnight adventure.
The soft toys and stuffed animals had a varied sleepover including taking a ride on the book return conveyor belt, checking out books specific to their nature (a Packers book for a Green Bay Beanie Baby, “’Twas the Night before Christmas” for an elf, and so on), and were read “Goodnight Moon” by librarian Amy Adams.
Their caretakers could pick them up on Friday afternoon and the librarians presented a slideshow of the previous evening’s escapades.