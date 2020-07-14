The Verona library has scaled back a soft opening in response to the recent increase in cases of COVID-19 across Dane County.
The library originally re-opened for ‘express service’ on Monday, June 15.
The library reduced those express service hours beginning Wednesday, July 8.
The updated library hours are as follows:
Monday to Thursday
9-10 a.m., open for senior citizens and high-risk individuals
Noon to 7 p.m., open for all visitors
Friday
9-10 a.m., open for senior citizens and high-risk individuals
Noon to 6 p.m., open for all visitors
Saturday
9-10 a.m., open for senior citizens and high-risk individuals
Noon to 4 p.m., open for all visitors
Services offered during this time will include in-person holds pickup, self check-out, getting new library cards, printing, scanning, copying, faxing and computer and internet access.
Computer use will be limited to one hour per guest per day.
Patrons can return materials inside the library during open hours.
A small selection of new books will also be available for browsing. If patrons need a book from the children, teen, or adult areas of the library, staff will be on hand to retrieve items.
The library will be closed each day from 10 a.m. to noon to allow time to for cleaning and restocking. Curbside pick-up and phone service is still available during those times. The outdoor book return will also remain open.
Additionally, beginning on Monday, July 13 by order of Dane County Health, every person age five and older must wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth when in the library, unless specifically exempted by the order. Free masks are available at the library.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.