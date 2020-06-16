The library re-opened for ‘express service’ on Monday, June 15.
The library hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Patrons have not been able to step inside the library since Sunday, March 15, when the library closed in response to the spread of COVID-19.
The library will be re-opening in phases. During the first phase, only the center area of the building will be open to patrons.
The library advises that the number of people in the building at one time will be limited to 25 guests, and visitors may have to wait to enter the library.
Services offered during this time will include in-person holds pickup, self check-out, getting new library cards, printing, scanning, copying, faxing and computer and internet access.
Computer use will be limited to one hour per guest per day.
Patrons can return materials inside the library during open hours.
A small selection of new books will also be available for browsing. If patrons need a book from the children, teen, or adult areas of the library, staff will be on hand to retrieve items.
The library will continue to offer curbside pick-up by appointment.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.