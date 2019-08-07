Teens made paper lanterns at the library on Wednesday, July 24. They had the option to paint their lanterns, or use crepe paper to color the lamps.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.
A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 7, 2019 @ 10:22 am
Teens made paper lanterns at the library on Wednesday, July 24. They had the option to paint their lanterns, or use crepe paper to color the lamps.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.
Email reporter Kimberly Wethal at kimberly.wethal@wcinet.com and follow her on Twitter @kimberly_wethal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.