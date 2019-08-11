Verona’s American Legion Post 385 will commemorate the national organization’s 100 year anniversary this month.
The legion will open its doors to the community from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, for an open house at 207 Legion St. The event will include military exhibits, informational booths and free hot dogs and brats, according to a news release from the Legion.
Verona Mayor Luke Diaz will also proclaim Aug. 18 as American Legion Day, according to the release.
The legion was founded on Feb. 16, 1919, the release states, by Lt. Col. Theodore Roosevelt Jr., Maj. Eric Fisher Wood and Lt. Col. Franklin D’Olier. The U.S. Congress chartered the organization seven months later.
Nineteen World War I veterans would organize Verona’s legion post 14 years later. The post, founded on Nov. 20, 1933, was named in honor of Pvt. William Mason and Pvt. 1st Class Frank Lindsay, according to the release.
Mason died in 1922 at the age of 28, having returned to Verona in 1920 and marrying in March 1921. He developed tuberculosis after his service in World War I. Mason lived in Verona his entire life other than while serving in the war, the release states.
Lindsay ran a barbershop in Verona after the war, and died in 1926, according to the release. He had complained of a headache the morning of Dec. 16, but went to work and was later found unconscious by an employee, later dying at his father’s home.