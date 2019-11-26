‘Jingle All The Way’ for arthritis Dec. 14
The annual Jingle Bell Run is set to return to Verona on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Verona Area High School, 300 Richard St.
The event includes a timed 5K run, an untimed 5K walk and a 1-mile fun run. There will also be a 25-yard indoor dash for children ages 5 and under.
All proceeds will benefit the Arthritis Foundation, a nonprofit that addresses the needs of the population diagnosed with Arthritis, which is the No. 1 cause of disability in the U.S.
The cost to participate in any of the Jingle Bell run events is $35 until midnight on Dec. 7 – after that date, those interested can register the day of the event for $40. All registrants in all race categories will receive a T-shirt and jingle bells.
Kids ages 12 and younger may register for $20 in advance, or $25 the day of the event.
For information, contact Emily Peterson at epeterson@arthritis.org or call 577-0053.