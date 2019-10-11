Harvest time isn’t just for farmers – it’s also for prairies.
People are invited to help Dane County parks staff with the harvest of prairie seeds along the Ice Age Trail on Fridays in October.
On Oct. 18, volunteers and park staff will meet at 8451 Flagstone Drive to harvest seeds along the Ice Age Trail across Hwy. M. On Oct. 25, a group will meet at Reddan Soccer Park along Cross County Road.
The seeds are collected to “plant and enhance lands in other natural areas for pollinators, wildlife and land restoration,” a flyer for the event reads.
All of the seed collections start at 9 a.m. and last until noon. It’s advised to wear long pants, a long-sleeve shirt, closed-toe shoes and bring water and work gloves.
No prior experience is required.
For more information, call 224-3601.