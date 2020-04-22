Verona Hometown Days has been pushed back by more than two months to Aug. 21-23, in response to the state’s extended “Safer at Home” order.
The announcement was made via a Verona Area Chamber of Commerce email on Wednesday, April 22.
“Based on the extended order and the state’s Badger Bounce Back Plan it is unrealistic to believe we could hold Hometown Days the first weekend of June,” Le Jordan, executive director of the Chamber, wrote in the email.
The annual event had been scheduled to take place June 5-7 at Hometown USA Community Park, 531 East Verona Ave.
Organized by the Chamber, the event includes a carnival, live music, a food court and beer tent, petting farm, the Hometown Hustle Twilight 5K, a parade and a fireworks show.
While other community summer events in the area such as Syttende Mai in Stoughton, Festa Italia in Fitchburg and Summer Fest in Oregon have been outright cancelled or postponed indefinitely, Chamber staff decided to reschedule Hometown Days.