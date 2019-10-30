About the Lillesand House

The Lillesand House started off housing non-human tenants.

The home, located at 103 E. Park Lane, started off as a livery stable and was later retrofitted to be a home and veterinarian’s office for Doc and Viola Lillesand, according to the Verona Area Historical Society.

Doc was a veterinarian for Verona and surrounding communities for more than 50 years, and additionally was one of the first volunteer fire department chiefs and the first Commander at a local Legion post. Viola was a teacher at McPherson School, a small rural Verona school close to Mount Vernon.