Anyone interested in the early history of Wisconsin and the trials and tribulations of the state’s first European settlers can attend an informative presentation at the library next week.
At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5, historian Michael E. Stevens is set to discuss his book, “The Making of Pioneer Wisconsin: Voices of Early Settlers,” at the library.
The book, published in 2018 by Wisconsin Historical Society Press, provides insight into the lives of Wisconsin’s early settlers from the 1830s to the 1850s.
During those two decades, over a half-million people relocated to Wisconsin, forming new communities. Many of these settlers documented their experiences in letters, diaries and newspaper stories.
Stevens has woven these first-person accounts together to form a narrative that offers readers a glimpse into the lives of these early pioneers. In their own words, these settlers expressed their hopes and fears for a new life in Wisconsin, and Stevens has added context to their accounts.
Among these accounts of pioneers is the story of an immigrant on a packed ship crossing the ocean, the life of a 16-year-old girl riding in a wagon heading west and the experience of a mother living in the Lake Superior region who lost her child at birth.
Stevens’ book includes a translated manual written by a Wisconsin pioneer published originally in Germany which provided how-to advice to European immigrants who planned to come to Wisconsin.
The book will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation.
Stevens has written and edited 13 history books. He earned his doctorate in American history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a Wisconsin State Historian Emeritus. He held various positions at the Wisconsin Historical Society from 1987-2013, including state historian, state historic preservation officer and division administrator.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.