This month, the public will have its last chance to say goodbye to two buildings that were the start of the Verona Area School District’s educational history.
As a part of the process of constructing a new high school, six out of 11 VASD schools will be shifting locations for the start of the 2020-21 school year, and two of those sites – the current Sugar Creek Elementary School and New Century School buildings – will be no longer used as the land is handed over to the City of Verona.
The public will be able to celebrate the years of education and memories inside the school walls with a Farewell to 420 Church Avenue/NCS Building event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
The event, which will be held at both sites, will feature historical displays, guided tours and a video memory recording station. During the event, all of the classrooms will be open for people to peruse, and music will be performed by ROBSE, a group of musicians made up of Sugar Creek staff.
At Sugar Creek, the public will also be able to purchase a brick taken off the school, and proceeds will go toward moving costs as the school goes a mile north to the current Badger Ridge Middle School building. There will also be a panel of retired staff who will share memories at 1:30 p.m. in the Step Room.
Sugar Creek principal Todd Brunner said after the Feb. 29 farewell event, there are not any other public events scheduled for people to see the schools.
The buildings will permanently close May 29, Brunner added, and after that, only essential personnel and moving staff will be allowed inside.
Moving brings on a lot of emotions, New Century School director Ann Princl said, so being conscious of where people are in the saying goodbye process – and giving them the opportunity to see it one last time – is important.
“It’s important for us to not only be thinking about the physical things that will be moving, but all of the memories that have already been created at these sites,” she said. “We really want to give folks the opportunity to be able to say goodbye to things not just physically, but emotionally, and to bring those things with them as we move into our new site.”
Sugar Creek has a 64 year long history that started as the Verona Elementary School, which was the district’s only elementary school into the 1980s. It physically grew with the district’s increase in population.
New Century School celebrated the building’s 100th anniversary in 2018. The school has only been around since the 1990s, but the building originally served K-8 students in the then-Village of Verona as the Verona State Graded School. The attached building now known as Sugar Creek was built to accommodate the growing district and, at the time, hold grades 3-8.
“This is a big deal – it’s been the heart of education for many families for generations,” Brunner said. “If anyone ever attended or worked here, drove by, has any inclination to visit, this is it.”