Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is seeking volunteers to help pack 272,000 meals for children in need over three days.
During the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event, volunteers hand-pack nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children.
There will be eight two-hour volunteer shifts over the three days.
On Thursday, Feb. 27, the two shifts will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. On Friday, Feb. 28, the three shifts will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. On Saturday, Feb. 29, the three shifts will be 9-11 a.m., noon to 2 p.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m.
In 2019, 279,936 meals were packaged and sent to starving children in Haiti.
For information, call 271-6633 or email chrismbrinkman@gmail.com.