As the Sugar River Gardeners club seeks to expand its free edible garden project around the Verona community, it has asked for more volunteers to help out its cause.
Providing people fresh produce to pick and eat has become even more important during a pandemic that has left financial futures uncertain.
Club secretary Lucy Gammeter told the Press that if it gets more help, the organization can even plant a new garden at Fireman’s Park this growing season – in addition to the ones located at Central Park, Harriet Park and Hometown Junction.
As of late April, Gammater said the project is still searching for volunteers. She said the gardens are being planted with early pea, radish and lettuce seeds.
The project, which involves growing produce that everyone has access to, has been around for two growing seasons, Gammeter said.
Volunteers pick produce and pull weeds from the garden, as well as water it. They have the option of signing up to tend to a garden for week-long increments over the summer.
To practice social distancing, Gammeter said there will be one volunteer at a time maintaining each garden each week. The club will also post a sign reminding both volunteers and visitors to stay six feet apart from one another to curb the spread of the disease.
Gammeter said people should consider helping because the project benefits more than the people it feeds. Children in past summers have been enamored with the gardens when they come to check it out with their parents in the summertime, she said, as they enjoy the array of colors, being able to dig in the soil and helping cook meals upon returning home.
People also enjoy the gardens, because it saves money, brings everyone together, she said, as well as being good for the environment.
As soon as people start to visit the gardens, Gammeter said, they come back for more – though the idea of free produce takes some getting used to.
Seeds for the gardens come from the University of Wisconsin-Extension. Club members have planted a wide variety of produce and herbs. One year, Gammater said there was a garden with all the herbs and greens needed for making a pizza.
In 2018, the club planted flowers in containers on street corners and at city hall, the library and in church gardens.
The Verona Parks and Recreation Department assisted the club to help it find good placements for raised bed frames gardens in the city’s parks, Gammeter said. And the Verona Area High School tech ed classes built eight frames. The club then procured the soil, seeds and plants, also supervising the maintenance of the gardens.
Both organizations were instrumental in moving the project forward, she said. Their support was much needed.
To volunteer or for more information, visit srediblegardens.weebly.com or email srediblegardens@gmail.com.