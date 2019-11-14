Memorial Baptist Church free community Thanksgiving meal
Memorial Baptist Church, 201 S. Main St., will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for all members of the Verona community on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The dine-in meal will take place in the church’s fellowship hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A carry-out option will be available, as will delivery to homes or workplaces within Verona.

A traditional holiday dinner will be served, including turkey, potatoes, green beans, corn and pie.

Anyone can indulge in this free community dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

Attendees are encouraged to place a reservation for the meal in advance by calling the church at 845-7125. While reservations are requested to attend the meal, they are not required.

For more information, call 845-7125.

