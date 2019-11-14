Memorial Baptist Church, 201 S. Main St., will host its annual free Thanksgiving dinner for all members of the Verona community on Thursday, Nov. 28.
The dine-in meal will take place in the church’s fellowship hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A carry-out option will be available, as will delivery to homes or workplaces within Verona.
A traditional holiday dinner will be served, including turkey, potatoes, green beans, corn and pie.
Anyone can indulge in this free community dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
Attendees are encouraged to place a reservation for the meal in advance by calling the church at 845-7125. While reservations are requested to attend the meal, they are not required.
For more information, call 845-7125.