Verona’s Memorial Baptist Church hosted their annual free community Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28.
This year, the church estimates it served 350-400 people, including 150 carryout meals.
This included 16 turkeys, 40 pies and 100 pounds of potatoes.
“The coolest thing is that it really is a community event,” said Anouk Scott, wife of pastor Jeremy Scott. “High school culinary students, youth group members, our church families, members of the community that don’t even attend our church and people from Madison — lots of hands all make this work.”