Fitch-Rona EMS and Capitol Physical Therapy are joining forces to offer health screenings at the library from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, to reduce your risk of hospitalization.
Fitch-Rona EMS will be checking blood pressure and blood sugar, and Capitol Physical Therapy will offer fall-prevention screenings and risk assessments, at the library, 500 Silent St.
Both services will be offered at no charge and are drop-in only, with no prior appointment. Both entities offer the service on a regular basis at the library.
For more information, call 845-7180.