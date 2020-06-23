Two Verona businesses have teamed up to support one another and other food establishments in the area.
Wisconsin Brewing Company and North and South Seafood and Smokehouse have joined forces to create a new socially distanced pop-up food event.
The businesses invited Driftless Chocolates and Gigi's Cupcakes to join the first drive-through, which took place Monday, June 8.
At the event, patrons could purchase eats and treats from the four establishments, in addition to opting to also donate to Badger Prairie Needs Network.
BPNN volunteers helped to operate the event, taking orders at cars and running food to patrons. $890 was raised for the nonprofit during the three hour event.
The second pop-up is set for Monday, June 29. Pasqual's Cantina has been invited to join.