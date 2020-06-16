The first of five 'Music on Main Summer Concert Series' performances at Hometown Junction Park was held on Friday, June 12.
The first performance of summer was by the duo Myles Talbott Dyad, who bill themselves as "a unique music duet experience -- a guy with a guitar and a girl with a harmonica -- playing a continuously changing set list of Modern Folk/Rock songs from the 70s to today."
The concert series is organized by the Verona Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber set up "social distancing circles" made from foam hoops, with materials provided by Dorn True Value Hardware.
Shortly before the concert was set to begin, a downpour hit. But shortly thereafter, the sun was shining again and over 40 people turned out with blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy music on Main Street on a beautiful June night.