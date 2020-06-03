It’s unclear when the beach and splash pad at Fireman’s Park will open for the summer, with Dane County in Phase I of the Forward Dane reopening plan.
City of Verona recreation department director Casey Dudley said the earliest the beach and splash pad could open would be June 9, if all of the metrics in the plan are met to advance to Phase II of the county’s plan.
When the beach does reopen, he said, it will be at half capacity – 100 people – so social distancing can be maintained out of water. The water slide will not be open, he added.
“If we were in Phase I for a longer period of time, we may open the beach,” he said.
The county’s phased reopening plan does not limit the number of visitors to a beach as it does with pools, though it does require certain standards met for the number of cases, number of tests and hospital capacities.
Licensed swimming pools are limited to 25% of normal capacity during Phase I, 50% in Phase II and 75% in Phase III. The three phases will be a minimum of two weeks apart, according to the plan.
Both Fitchburg and Middleton have opted not to open splash pads this summer, though Dudley said city officials are hoping Verona’s can eventually open.
“We need to see if Madison will open their splash pads,” he said. “That could weigh in if we open our splash pads. If we are the only splash pad open, a lot of people may come.”
The city assigns 15 to 25 lifeguards to the beach who also rotate at to the Verona Natatorium, which won’t be open until at least July 1, as school facilities have been ordered to close throughout the fiscal year ending June 30. Verona Area School District staff will make the call whether those facilities will open this summer.
Five to six lifeguards would be on duty at Fireman’s at a time, with one tasked to monitor social distancing.
Dudley said the beach could be open now at 25% capacity, but the parks department was hoping to open the beach and splash pad in conjunction with one another this summer.