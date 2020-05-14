The Verona Farmers’ Market returns May 20 to provide Wisconsin-made eats, sweets and treats.
The market will be held from 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 30 at Hometown Junction Park, 101 W. Railroad St.
This year Verona Area Chamber of Commerce will be joined by the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability as an organizer and sponsor.
The Chamber is limiting vendors to those that will follow COVID-19 safety precaution guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Farmers’ markets are considered essential and allowed to operate under the state’s “Safer At Home” order. The UW-extension has provided guidelines for vendors and organizers that include not selling non-food products and including hand sanitizing stations.
Confirmed vendors for the first day of the market include Tater and The Dragon Inc., Ann In A Jam, Great Harvest Bread Co., Sitka Salmon Shares, La Ferme Dans la Vallée, Get Inda Farming, The Siamese Farmer LLC and Creekside Bakery.
For information, visit veronasmarket.com or email info@veronawi.com.