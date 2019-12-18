Farley Center holiday gathering set for Dec. 21
The Farley Center invites everyone for connection and cheer at its holiday open gathering, 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21.
Mt. Horeb fiddle musician Peter Gorman and his wife Catherine Baer will be performing old-time folk songs and traditional tunes.
Light refreshments including baked goods from FEED Bakery catering will be provided. FEED Bakery is a job training program of the Madison Northside Planning Council, providing baker training and job placement services to unemployed residents of Dane County.
The mission of the Farley Center is to promote peace, community growth, ecological justice, environmental action and sustainability by hosting educational activities, meetings, workshops and small gatherings.
For information, visit farleycenter.org.