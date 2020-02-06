David Landau, a former Verona Area School District first grade teacher, energized area youth for the coming change of seasons at his annual “Bring on Spring” concert held Saturday, Feb. 1.
The concert took place in the Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center.
Since 2014, Landau has brought a mix of storytelling and children’s music to the PAC each year. Landau was voted 2019 Children’s Performer of the Year by the Madison Area Music Association.
His show is geared toward children in pre-K through second grade.
According to Landau’s website, his performances are meant to be “educational, entertaining and motivating... helping children understand themselves and the world around them.”