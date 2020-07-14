The Upper Sugar River Watershed Association has been holding dragonfly monitoring meet-ups at locations around Verona.
In June, the organization held several online trainings through Zoom to help community members become trained as citizen scientists.
Participants learned how to identify different species of dragonfly during the virtual training and may now participate in monitoring meet-ups, with the help of a dragonfly field guide developed by USRWA, which contains 50 of the most common species from around Verona and surrounding areas.
Community members attended a meet-up on Tuesday, July 7 at the Whalen Pond Outdoor Laboratory led by USRWA board president Robert Bohanan and executive director Wade Moder.
Bohanan said there are between 20 to 30 community members who have been trained as dragonfly monitors.
During the July 7 meet-up, Bohanan said attendees spotted eight different species of dragonfly including the twelve-spotted skimmer, green darner, blue dasher, eastern pondhawk and eastern amberwing.
Participant Betty Downs said she enjoys dragonfly monitoring because she uses walking sticks for stability and feels other wildlife observation activities such as bird watching require too much mobility.
“I felt this was something I could do and still contribute,” she said. “Birds don’t just sit there or zoom around like dragonflies do.”