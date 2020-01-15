Doll tea party provided warm break from winter weather
On Friday, Jan. 10, and Saturday, Jan. 11, children and their guardians attended an American Girl doll tea party at the library.
The kids were encouraged to wear “fancy attire,” with many of the girls wearing dresses.
Cookies were served with tea, and classical music was played in the background.
Ribbon, cardboard, stickers and other craft supplies were provided for girls to make hats for themselves and their dolls.
Originally only scheduled for two seatings on Saturday, a third seating was later scheduled for Friday due to a high number of registrations.