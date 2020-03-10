A gathering in Verona this weekend will provide information about an upcoming Madison area charity event.
The Czar's Promise dog walk is set for Saturday, May 9, in Monona, and the Madison-based nonprofit will explain its plans from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way.
Czar's Promise is raising funds to support people whose dogs have been diagnosed with cancer, in addition to providing grants to the canine cancer research at the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine.
The organization also helps children cancer patients by donating to the pediatric cancer research at American Family Children's Hospital and UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center.
Dogs of any size or age are welcome to attend.
For information, visit czarspromise.com or email info@czarspromise.com.