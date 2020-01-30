The Sugar River Gardeners club will host Marty Cieslik, public works construction manager, for a discussion on rain barrels and recycling at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The discussion will be held at St. Andrew Church, 301 N. Main St.
Cieslik will speak about the City of Verona’s rebate program for rain gardens and how to use rain barrels.
Sugar River Gardeners secretary Lucy Gammeter said rain gardens and barrels help prevent stormwater from going into the sewers, allowing for the water to be reused more sustainably.
Cieslik will also provide tips on recycling and encourage better habits.
Gammeter said 70% of recycling collected in Verona ends up in landfills because it has been contaminated with trash. She says Waste Management will not sort recycling.
People in the community are welcome to the talk.
A short business meeting for the club will follow the talk, with refreshments served after.
For information or to RSVP, call 692-5031.