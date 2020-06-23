Good Shepherd Lutheran Church is offering a course on race starting June 30.
The four week course titled “Difficult Conversations: Walking alongside all God’s children” will be offered 7-8:30 p.m. each Tuesday from June 30 to July 21 via Zoom.
Registration is required.
Each week the class will focus on a different topic such as: why people should pay attention to race, what it means to be more race conscious and African American history in the US from slavery through the civil rights movement to today, according to an event description.
For information or to register, visit the church’s website at gslcwi.com.