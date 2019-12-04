At Badger Prairie Needs Network, free community meals are served twice a month, quite often in bowls.
Soups and salads are regularly scooped by volunteers into bowls for the hundreds of monthly guests at BPNN’s Prairie Kitchen, 1200 E. Verona Ave. This coming Saturday, bowls will play a greater significance during the meal.
Ken Brunner, a Mount Horeb resident, will sell his handmade bowls from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at BPNN’s Dec. 7, community meal and will donate all funds raised to the pantry. They will be sold for a minimum suggested donation of $5-10, depending upon the size of the bowl.
The Dec. 7 meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and in addition to Brunner’s bowl fundraiser, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be attending lunch to entertain children and lift spirits.
Despite his five-year struggle with dementia that led to an early retirement, Brunner is determined to use his woodworking talents to help provide for his community this holiday season.
Brunner, a former school teacher, principal and coach, was diagnosed in 2014 with Primary Progressive Aphasia, a degenerative neurological disease which causes a slow and progressive impairment of speech. He was forced to retire from teaching shortly after the diagnoses, as he began to experience difficulty with his ability to remember words.
Following his forced retirement, Brunner decided he wanted to make a difference in local communities by carving wooden bowls in his workshop and donating all proceeds to charity.