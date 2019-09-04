Dane County residents will have a chance to weigh in on departmental requests for funding for the upcoming 2020 county budget at two public hearings next week.
The first, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in room 201 at Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, will address the Department of Human Services budget request.
The second, at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, will address all departments except the Department of Human Services.
The departmental budget request hearing is being held by the Dane County Board of Supervisors, while the hearing on the Department of Human Services budget request is held jointly by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and the Dane County Board of Supervisors, with the Long Term Support Committee, the Human Services Board and the Area Agency on Aging Board of Directors also in attendance.
“These hearings are a great opportunity for the public to weigh in on Dane County’s priorities as we begin the 2020 budget process,” said Supervisor Sharon Corrigan, chair of the Dane County Board of Supervisors, in the news release. “We are eager to hear what is important to the community as we go into the next year.”
The hearings begin promptly at 6 p.m. with an overview of departmental budget requests presented by staff, then testimony from the public will be taken, a county news release states. Each person presenting at the hearing will be limited to three minutes of testimony.
Persons whose disability or child care responsibilities prevent them from testifying later in the hearings may present their comments immediately following the department overview.
For information, call the County Board office at 266-5758.