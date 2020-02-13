On Friday, Feb. 7, families packed into the gymnasium at Country View Elementary School for the third annual Family Fun Dance.
DJ Erin Crowley of Musical Memories Mobile DJ Service provided music, which the children enthusiastically danced to, and also led games and activities including limbo and a hula-hooping contest.
A professional photo booth provided attendees with snapshot keepsakes of the night. The photographer offered a variety of colorful hats, sunglasses and other accessories to add flair to the photos.
The event was hosted by the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.